NMC warns Indian students against studying medicine in THIS country!

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has urged Indian students not to enroll in medical schools in Pakistan. The NMC’s public notice came just days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a joint advisory urging Indian students not to enroll in any college or educational institution in Pakistan, failing which they will be unable to find work or pursue higher education in this country.

‘All parties involved are urged not to travel to Pakistan for medical education. Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan, except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from MHA till date,’ according to the public notification.

The FMGE/NEXT (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination/National Exit Test) is a license examination for students who want to practice in India. However, migrants and their children who have obtained a medical degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been granted Indian citizenship will be able to take the FMGE/NEXT or seek employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to the statement.