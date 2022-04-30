Poco launches M4 5G in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Poco launched its new smartphone named Poco M4 5G in India. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB of RAM +128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. SBI card owners can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 making the effective price of the variants as Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It will go on sale on May 5 on Flipkart from 12pm (noon) IST in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Yellow colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M4 5G runs on Android 12 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It houses a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup and a 88-megapixel camera on the front for selfie and video calling.

Also Read; Kawasaki launches Ninja 300 in India: Know the features and price

The smartphone comes with seven 5G bands to offer 5G connectivity along with Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C post. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.