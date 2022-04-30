You can ‘kiss and feel’ using this new Metaverse technology!

In the virtual world, Metaverse has made aspirations and desires a reality. Scientists have now invented a system that allows a person to ‘kiss’ another person by sensing sensations in the mouth, lips, and tongue. The new technology was made possible by the addition of ultrasonic transducers to virtual reality (VR) headgear. The enigmatic new technology is said to stimulate touch by changing the VR headgear with vibrations and force.

The technology also allows a person in the metaverse to drink from a virtual water fountain, sip tea or coffee, and even smoke a cigarette. As the new immersive technology allows for a near-real-world setting, it allows the user to produce vibrations around the mouth. The novel headgear was created by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania. It employs a ‘haptic target’, with all components incorporated within the headset.

According to the findings, the haptic system works best across the lips, teeth, and tongue. According to the study, user experience demonstrated that the ‘technology improves realism and immersion in virtual reality’. It went on to say that ‘participants unanimously preferred utilising our system to having no haptic input at all, indicating that mouth haptics might be a compelling addition to consumer VR systems’.