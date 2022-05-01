Discovery of an ancient human in the modern era shocks scientific world; Read on…

Do you remember the Hobbits from the wildly successful Lord of the Rings book and movie series? They appeared to be shorter than humans. What if we told you that humans had an ancestor that looked a lot like J.R.R Tolkien’s character? According to allegations, these prehistoric people are still alive.

That’s right, you read correctly. According to Gregory Forth, a retired anthropologist, the species known as Homo Floresiensis is still alive and thriving, as stated in his new book ‘Between Ape and Human.’ It has survived the modern period and lives on the Indonesian island of Flores.

Homo Floresiensis is a Lilliputian early human species said to have existed between 60,00 and 700,000 years ago. The species was dubbed the ‘hobbit’ because of its diminutive stature; it is said to have stood at less than 4 feet tall, with an estimated figure of 3 feet, 6 inches or 106 cm. They were toolmakers, and nothing is known about their evolutionary history at this time.

There have been stories of sightings of Hobbit-like people on Flores in recent times, and Forth believes that they might be our forefathers. He told Live Science that we just don’t know when this species went extinct, or ‘shall I say — we don’t even know whether it is gone.’

This claim, however, has been met with skepticism by specialists. Some believe it is practically impossible for a species to go undetected on a two-million-person island. It remains to be seen whether Homo Floresiensis is still alive today. It may just be another mystery like the sasquatch or bigfoot, but stories about strange, seemingly extraterrestrial animals have long aroused people’s imagination, and this is no exception.