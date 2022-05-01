Goods and Services Tax revenue touches all-time high in April

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue has touched an all-time high in last month. It has crossed Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April, 2022. The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022. GST collection is crossing 1 lakh crore-mark for the 10th month in a row.

Of the total revenue, CGST is at Rs 33,159 crore, SGST is at Rs 41,793 crore, IGST is at Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,649 crore ( including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods). CGST refers to Central Goods and Services Tax, SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) and IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax).

Also Read: State government issues new guidelines for international arrivals

Union Finance Ministry said that the GST revenues for the month of April 2022 are 20% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During April, revenues from import of goods were 30% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction were 17% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.