Gulf countries except Oman to observe Eid al-Fitr on Monday

Dubai: Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in Gulf countries except Oman on Monday. The moon sighting committee said that as the moon could not be spotted, Ramadan will officially end on Sunday evening and will be celebrated on Monday in Saudi Arabia too. The moon could not be sighted anywhere in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain among other countries, informed the moon sighting committee.

In Oman, fasting began one day late and the moon sighting committee would meet on Monday only. If the moon is not sighted on Monday then Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Iraq, Australia and Singapore will also mark the Eid Al Fitr on May 2.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. Eid al Fitr marks the end Ramadan – the month of fasting in which Muslims across the world refrained from eating and drinking during day time.