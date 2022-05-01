Here is the full list of bank holidays in May

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 11 days in May. These include four national and regional holidays as well as the regular ones – Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country.

As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

In the first week of May, banks will shut for three days, including May 1, which is Sunday.

List of bank holidays in May:

May 1 (Sunday): May Day – Across the country

May 2 (Monday): Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti – Several states

May 3 (Tuesday): Idul Fitr, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)

May 4 (Wednesday): Idul Fitr – Telangana

Ma 9 (Monday): Guru Rabindranath Jayanti – West Bengal and Tripura

May 13 (Thursday): Idul Fitr – National

May 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

May 16 (Monday): State Day, Buddha Purnima – Sikkim and other states

May 24 (Tuesday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam – Sikkim

May 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday