Thiruvananthapuram: Over the arrest of former Poonjar MLA PC George on his controversial remarks, CPI(M) leader and former Minister congratulated the state government and police for timely action. Meanwhile BJP Chief K Surendran slammed the government for the ‘gross violation of freedom of speech’.

KT Jaleel MLA asserted that the police action against PC George in relation to his hate speech is a warning for all. He said that the custody of PC George would be a lesson for all who utter nonsense and added that Kerala and CM Pinarayi Vijayan are different. Jaleel was responding to the arrest of PC George through his Facebook post. Within 24 hours of delivering the hate speech, police took PC George in custody by around 5 am from his residence, Jaleel wrote. All have the right to hail their own religion and beliefs. But it should not be done insulting other religions. Instead of turning Kerala into a north Indian state through communal campaigns, Jaleel urged people to make an attempt to covert North India into Kerala.

BJP state president K Surendran said that the move to arrest George can be seen as gross violation of freedom of speech. He said Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to silence those who speak against Islamic terror. In Kerala, the Left has completely surrendered to terrorism. The police are hunting down Hindu and Christian leaders and the BJP will strongly retaliate, he said in a Tweet.

Former MLA PC George has been taken into police custody for his controversial remarks against the Muslim community, during early hours on Sunday. The FIR stated the accused made a speech promoting enmity between religious groups, when he addressed the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan in Thiruvananthapuram. In his speech, PC George accused Muslims of trying to turn it into a Muslim country by increasing its population, and that their traders were mixing infertility drugs in their drinks. This triggered widespread criticisms among both ruling party and opposition, and demand for strict action came up.