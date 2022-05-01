Kamgar Din 2022: Why May 1 is Observed as International Labour Day?

On May 1, the globe honours International Labour Day. This day’s objective is to educate workers and labourers about their rights. It is a significant day since labour is at the heart of all employment. Many individuals may be ignorant of the importance of this day and its history. So why don’t we look into every bit of information we can get our hands on concerning it? Let’s get started!

History of International Labor Day

The origins of the holiday may be traced back to the 19th-century labour union movement in the United States. In 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress issued a resolution calling for a major international demonstration asking that workers not be compelled to work more than 8 hours a day. Following that, it became an annual event, and May 1 was designated as Labour Day. On July 14, 1889, it was proclaimed during the inaugural International Congress of Socialist Parties in Europe, and it was formally recognised on May 1, 1890.

The Importance of International Labour Day

On this day, people all across the world demonstrate for workers’ rights and to free them from exploitation. Furthermore, Labour Day is a national holiday in India and numerous other nations.

Labour Day in India

The Hindustan Labour Kisan Party held the inaugural Labour Day celebrations in India in Chennai in 1923. Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar, a communist leader, called for May 1 to be declared a national holiday in order to recognise workers’ contributions. In India, this holiday is also known as Kamgar Divas, Kamgar Din, and Antrarashtriya Shramik Divas.

In light of this day, we will also explore the International Labour Organization (ILO). It is a non-governmental organisation devoted to increasing people’s possibilities for decent and productive work in conditions of liberty, equality, security, and dignity. Its major aims are to promote workplace rights, boost decent job opportunities, improve social protection, and strengthen conversations about workplace-related issues. Since its foundation in 1919, the International Labour Organization has strived to promote awareness of the importance of labour peace to progress.