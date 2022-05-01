Massive fire breaks out in forest of J&K’s Rajouri amid heatwave

A massive fire broke out in several woodland regions of Rajouri on Saturday, amid a heatwave in Jammu and Kashmir.

It comes just a few days after a fire broke out in the forest belt in the union territory’s Reasi area on Thursday. The fire, which started in the district’s Marhi neighbourhood and spread across many acres, burned trees and other forest materials.

Meanwhile, a forest region in the union territory of Udhampur has been on fire for the past several days. According to sources, the fire that started in the Daya Dhar forest region of Udhampur’s Ghordi district five days ago has spread to a large forest tract.

While officials work to put out the fire, the conflagration has claimed the lives of numerous trees and other forest resources, according to reports.

The forest fires in Jammu and Kashmir are occurring as the UT continues to experience heatwaves, which are expected to persist in the coming days, with no relief in sight for the area in May, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who released the monthly forecast for temperature and rainfall for May, stated that most sections of the nation, with the exception of parts of southern peninsular India, are anticipated to have a scorching summer in May. ‘Most parts of northwest India – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat – are expected to experience above normal temperatures in May’, the IMD director said.

Also Read: Electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu, owner escapes unhurt

Due to a lack of precipitation caused by weak western storms, northwest and central India have already seen the warmest April in 122 years, with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.