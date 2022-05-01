Qatar announces first day of Shawwal

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar has announced that Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, May 2. The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by Qatar’s on Saturday, April 30.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. Eid al Fitr marks the end Ramadan – the month of fasting in which Muslims across the world refrained from eating and drinking during day time.