Bihar temple turns down loudspeakers during azaan as a mark of respect for nearby mosque

A temple in Bihar is providing a magnificent example at a time when the entire country is grappling with sectarian strife. During azaan at the adjoining mosque, a temple in Bihar switches down its loudspeakers as a token of respect.

Mahavir Mandir in Patna, Bihar, is located 50 metres from the mosque and encourages communal unity and fraternity. The temple officials said that the mosque has no objections to their religious songs and vice versa. ‘Neither we have a problem with Azaan nor do they have an issue with Bhajan-Kirtan. We maintain brotherhood among us & often help each other’, Kishor Kunal, Mahavir Mandir Chairman said.

On the festival of Ram Navami, Muslims in the mosque also presented Sharbat to worshippers visiting the temple. Faisal Imam, chairman of the mosque said, ‘We offered Sharbat to devotees coming to temple on Ram Navami as they queued in front of mosque. Loudspeakers in temple play Bhajan-Kirtan throughout the day but are turned off during Azaan as mark of respect. There’s a sense of amity’.

In another incidence, Muslims in Kerala reached out to aid a 500-year-old Hindu temple in February this year. They gave property for the construction of a road as the temple was not easily accessible. M Usman and CH Aboobacker Haji were from Koottilangadi panchayat. They gave the panchayat four cents of land to build a 60-meter road with a 10-foot width for the Koottilangadi Kadungooth Mahadeva Temple.