Rape case: Actor Vijay Babu removed from AMMA (Malayalam Movie Artists Body)!

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has expelled actor-producer Vijay Babu from the organization after he was accused of raping a female actor. According to an official statement made by the AMMA, the actor has submitted a letter indicating his desire to remain away from the committee in view of the charges leveled against him.

According to an official statement issued by AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu, ‘Vijay Babu has delivered a letter claiming that he did not want to bring dishonor to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the charges leveled against him. He would abstain from the Executive Committee for the time being till his innocence is proven. His letter (request) was considered by AMMA and approved.’

In the rape case brought against him, Vijay Babu has requested anticipatory bail. He believes it’s an ‘attempt to blackmail’. Vijay Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting a female actor and revealing the identity of the survivor during a Facebook live session.

According to Vijay, making sexual accusations against anyone in order to ruin a person’s reputation has become a ‘fashion’. ‘The police are also influenced by media reports,’ he continued, ‘and they intended to complete the chapter by arresting the petitioner for the purpose of producing news for the media owing to pressure from media persons.’