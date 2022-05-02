Security forces report tank catching fire after ‘missile attack’ on Iraqi refinery: Report

According to media sources, an oil refinery in Erbil, Iraq, was targeted by a missile assault on Sunday. As per an Iraqi security force statement, the explosion caused a fire in one of its major tanks, which was quickly extinguished. Another rocket had hit on the refinery’s perimeter fence. It did not result in any casualties, according to the military.

Six rockets fell near the KAR refinery in Erbil on Sunday, according to the Kurdistan region’s anti-terrorism officials. They claimed that the rockets were launched from the region of Nineveh. According to security personnel, a launch pad and four missiles were discovered and defused in the Nineveh Plain following the strike.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi described the bombing as a ‘cowardly strike,’ and stated the armed forces will seek those responsible. The prime minister’s office announced on Twitter that he spoke with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani over the phone about the security situation.

On April 6, three missiles landed near the refinery, inflicting little damage. According to a Reuters story citing sources in the Kurdistan regional administration, the refinery is controlled by Iraqi Kurdish industrialist Baz Karim Barzanji, CEO of KAR Group, the country’s largest domestic energy company.