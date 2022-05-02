‘Wonderful evening’: Kangana Ranaut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence

Lucknow: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today in Lucknow at his official residence. The courtesy meeting between the two took place on Sunday evening, the second time since the two met last year on October 2.

Sharing their pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote- ‘Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections… It was a wonderful evening. Maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me .. I feel humbled honoured and inspired…’.

Kanagana has been a vocal supporter of the personality of Yogi Adityanath, and had previously taken to social media for congratulating the UP CM on his landslide victory in the Assembly Elections 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ is slated to release on May 20. She is also set to feature in ‘Tejas,’ which is releasing on October 5 this year, while she will also be soon making her digital debut as a producer with the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.