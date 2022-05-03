Democrats scurrying as the Supreme Court’s possible decision to repeal abortion rights

On Tuesday, Democrats scrambled as a result of a bombshell draught Supreme Court opinion signalling the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade rule allowing abortion, with politicians and activists looking for a means to avert the huge societal change.

After Politico disclosed the draught ruling, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his state would pursue a constitutional amendment to ‘enshrine the freedom to choose.’

Newsom remarked on Twitter, ‘We can’t trust SCOTUS to safeguard the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves.’

The veracity of the draught opinion was not immediately confirmed by Reuters. The White House and the Supreme Court also declined to comment.

‘Do something, Democrats,’ abortion-rights protestors screamed outside the Supreme Court in the early hours of the morning as they marched against the decision, which would be a victory for Republicans who have spent decades building the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority.