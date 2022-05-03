Health department files case against MLA Saryu Roy in Covid incentive row

According to police, Jharkhand’s health department has filed a FIR (first information report) against Independent legislator Saryu Roy for allegedly leaking secret documents under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Roy had accused state health minister Banna Gupta of misusing his position by illegally and unethically disbursing Covid-19 incentives equivalent to one month’s basic pay to 60 employees in his department, including himself, his personal assistant, and other staff. Roy had produced documents to back up his claims, which the health minister denied.

Vijay Verma, under secretary of the state health department, filed a FIR against Roy, MLA from Jamshedpur (East), on Monday, according to Ramesh Kumar, in-charge of Doranda police station.

‘In the FIR, it has been alleged that Roy accessed the documents in an unauthorised way and used it to malign the department by making baseless allegations in public. Getting access to such documents without going through the official channel is violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and IPC. Hence a probe will be conducted against all the culprits behind the crime,’ an official stated on requested anonymity.