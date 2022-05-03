Nation Alert ; ISIS magazine covers Jahangir Puri riots, ‘preparing to attack India’! (Exclusive)

Republic Media Network revealed big ISIS propaganda on Monday in a special exclusive. The terrorist organization ISIS has produced the 27th edition of its propaganda, which has images of the 2022 Delhi Riots on the cover.

ISIS published the 2022 Delhi Riots issue of their magazine, complete with images of confrontations, only 11 days after the violent disturbances in the National Capital. During the riots, the photos show young people pelting stones in order to spread radicalism. According to information obtained by Republic TV, this is an attempt by ISIS to radicalize and incite Indian Muslims and youngsters.

Previously, this terrorist organization posted images of target assassinations in Kashmir. Multiple complaints and FIRs have been filed against this publication by various authorities, and more than 20 persons have been detained and interrogated.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a scuffle erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti parade in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri neighborhood, injuring two police officers. Stone-pelting was observed, and some vehicles were also set ablaze, according to police, in what appeared to be a ‘pre-planned’ attack on the occasion of the festival, according to witnesses.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for ‘stringent action’, the accused were charged under the National Security Act (NSA), and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 people have been detained in connection with the incident in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

Rakesh Asthana, the commissioner of the Delhi Police, has warned of harsh punishment against rioters and stated that the situation is under control, with sufficient additional personnel deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive locations. Senior officers have been instructed to remain in the field and constantly monitor the law and order situation, as well as a patrol. On the night of April 17, police stood guard in a number of high-risk locales. While Senior Police Officer Sanjay Sen denied rumors of unrest in regions of North-east Delhi that had riots in 2020. Police stated there is tranquility and urged people not to trust stories about the rally confrontation that are circulating on social media.