PM Modi says, Whatever the language, our culture is Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of the Indian diaspora during his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, and spoke about inclusiveness and cultural diversity. Our culture is Indian, he said, regardless of the language.

‘Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the strength of the Indian community. We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – one world,’ PM Modi said. People in India may have varied food choices and languages, but they all share the same Indian culture, he said, owing to the country’s vast diversity.

‘We stand together to defend the country, for nation building,’ he added. PM Modi, who landed in Denmark on the second part of his three-nation European tour, also stated that whatever India does today is the achievement of about one-fifth of humanity.