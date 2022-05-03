Rape case; Ludhiana police release wanted poster for LIP chief Simarjeet Bains.

The Ludhiana police released his posters as a wanted accused in a rape case on Tuesday, three weeks after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was declared a proclaimed offender. The posters were placed in public places all through the Shimlapuri area, as well as near his home.

In addition to Bains, the police have released posters of his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains and Paramjeet Singh Bains, as well as aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur, and Jasveer Kaur, who are all co-accused in the case. Bains was declared a proclaimed offender in the rape case by judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on April 12 after he failed to appear in court or respond to warrants.

The 44-year-old woman claimed that the former Atam Nagar legislator raped her multiple times after she sought his help in a property dispute case. Despite the fact that the woman filed a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, the court ordered that a first information report be filed on July 7, 2021.