Taiwan warns of possible Stinger missile delays

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday that delivery of shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles could be delayed, adding that they were pressuring the US to deliver on time due to supply constraints caused by the Ukraine conflict.

The missiles are in high demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully held Russian planes at bay, but US supplies are running low, and developing more anti-aircraft weapons confronts substantial challenges.

In 2019, the United States approved the sale of 250 Stinger missiles to Taiwan from Raytheon Technologies. Taiwanese media has indicated that delivery is likely to be completed by 2026.

Those deliveries may be delayed, according to Chu Wen-wu, deputy chief of Taiwan’s army planning department.

‘It is true that, due to changes in the geopolitical situation, there is a chance of the portable Stinger missiles being delayed this year,’ he said during a press briefing. ‘The Army will continue to require the US military to implement the full procurement plan in compliance with the contract,’ the statement revealed.