A heartfelt note from Karan Johar: ‘Koffee with Karan won’t return’

Karan Johar took to Instagram to inform them that he will not be returning with a new season of Koffee with Karan. There were speculations a few weeks ago that Koffee With Karan might be revived for a second season. However, with KJo’s announcement, fans must be disappointed that they won’t be able to watch their favorite performers on the Koffee sofa.

Karan Johar revealed on Instagram today, ‘with a sad heart,’ that the celebrity talk show will not return to television. ‘Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my and your lives for the past six seasons. I’d like to think we’ve had an influence and earned a place in pop cultural history. As a result, it is with a sad heart that I inform you that Koffee with Karan will not be returning (sic).’

Take a look at KJo’s post:

Previously, an entertainment portal revealed that Koffee With Karan had been extended for another season and that the presenter, Karan, will begin filming in May. ‘Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will begin his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production have already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May,’ a source told the portal.

On November 19, 2004, the first episode of Koffee with Karan was telecasted on Star World India. The last episode of the final season of the show, hosted by Karan Johar, was aired on March 17, 2019. Fans of Koffee with Karan must be dismayed by the news.