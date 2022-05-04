Activist Varavara Rao’s request for default bail denied by High Court.

Varavara Rao and two other activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking a review of an earlier order of the HC that refused them default bail. The high court stated that it is difficult to believe there was any factual error in its previous decision and that it requires a review.

‘No case for review is made out,’ Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar wrote for a division bench. The three accused – Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves – filed a plea with the HC, challenging an earlier ruling of the high court that denied them default bail in the case.

Varavara Rao is on medical bail, while the other two petitioners are in jail. The accused persons had challenged a December 1, 2021 order by a bench led by Justice Shinde that granted default bail to lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, a co-accused in the case, but denied it to eight other accused, including the three petitioners.