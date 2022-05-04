As pandemic curbs ease, Pfizer maintains its COVID sales projection

After a series of increases to the sales estimate for its COVID-19 vaccination last year, Pfizer maintained sales forecasts for its COVID products on Tuesday, indicating that rapid growth had paused.

Even as pandemic-related limitations have been loosened and rules connected to masking and quarantines have been relaxed in some nations around the world, even as cases have increased in some areas.

In a research note, Citi analyst Andrew Baum noted that decreased concern about COVID among both patients and governments could raise doubts about Pfizer’s ability to meet sales expectations for its vaccine and tablet.

The business estimates $22 billion in sales of its COVID drug Paxlovid this year, compared to $26.1 billion on average among analysts.

Pfizer has stated that the $22 billion expectation for Paxlovid sales is only a portion of the 120 million courses the company can produce this year.

The company’s unwillingness to raise its prediction could indicate a lack of new sales contracts for the pill in the first quarter.