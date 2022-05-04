Canadian MP moves to declare November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’!

A Canadian MP of Indian ancestry has petitioned the Canadian Parliament to establish November to be Hindu Heritage Month. The proposal has yet to be considered and approved by the parliament’s two houses, the House of Commons, and the Senate.

The proposal was introduced by MP Chandra Arya. Arya has urged the Canadian government to ‘recognize the contributions that Hindu-Canadians have made to Canada’s socio-economic development, and their services to Canadian society, the richness of Hindu Heritage and its vast contribution to the world of arts and science, astronomy to medicine, and its culture and traditions, and the importance of educating and reflecting on it for our future generations in Canada by declaring November, every year, Hindu Heritage Month.’

Several months in Canada are devoted to religious heritage. May is designated as Canadian Jewish Month. The month of October is designated as Canadian Islamic Historic Month. The month of April is designated as Sikh Heritage Month. Members of the Hindu community began migrating to Canada 100 years ago, according to MP Chandra Arya. Their current population is around 600,000. People have moved to the neighborhood from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Southeast Asia, and even Africa.

‘As physicians, scientists, engineers, attorneys, business executives, artists, professors, government officials, elected officials, and others, Hindu-Canadians have made and continue to make major contributions to Canada’s socioeconomic, political, and cultural legacy. Hindu-Canadians have succeeded in all areas, industries, and walks of life, from founding institutions to becoming benefactors,’ stated Chandra Arya in his speech to the Canadian parliament.