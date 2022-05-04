Everything to know about Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

Tipu Sultan was born at Devanahalli, today’s Bengaluru, as Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tipu. Fatima Fakhr-un-Nisa and Hyder Ali, the Sultan of Mysore, welcomed Tipu to the earth as their son on November 10, 1750.

After his father died in the Second Mysore War in 1782, he ascended to the crown of Mysore.

Tipu, also known as Tipu Sahib and Tiger of Mysore, governed the Kingdom of Mysore from 1782 to 1799.

He fought alongside his father in the First Mysore War against the British in 1766.

He is credited with numerous technological and administrative breakthroughs. He established new denominations and coin varieties.

He is regarded as a forerunner in the application of rocket artillery. The rockets deployed in the Battle of Pollilur (1780) and the Siege of Seringapatam (1799) are claimed to have been the most advanced the British had ever seen.

He established a land revenue system, which boosted the silk industry in Mysore.

He defeated the British East India Company, the Marathas, and the Nizam of Hyderabad in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War, which took place between 1798 and 1799.

Tipu Sultan died on May 4, 1799, while defending his capital, Srirangapatna, in what is now Karnataka’s Mandya.