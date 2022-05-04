Kirti Azad appointed as TMC’s party in-charge in Goa

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress appointed Kirti Azad as the new in-charge for its Goa unit, on Wednesday. Azad, a cricketer-turned-politician, had switched over to the TMC from Congress last year. He was earlier a BJP MP from Bihar.

Azad replaced TMC MP Mahua Moitra who was the in-charge of the Goa unit. The appointment will come into force with immediate effect, the party said in a statement.

Even as the TMC inducted several senior leaders from the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in the coastal state earlier this year, it drew a blank.