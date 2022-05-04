Know how to change photo on Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

At present, you cannot update the photo on the Aadhaar Card online. But you can change it by visiting the Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Steps to change photo:

– Prior appointment either online or offline is a must before you visit Enrollment Centre to change your details

– Fill the required form

– Submit it to the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre executive The executive will verify your biometric details and take new photo.

– No additional documents are required for changing Aadhaar card photo

– You will have to pay Rs 100 for the photo change/update

– An acknowledgement slip will be given to you

– Your new photo will updated within 90 days on your Aadhaar card, post which you can download PVC or the digital document