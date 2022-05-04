On birthday south queen Trisha shares first look of ‘Road’

Trisha Krishnan, who is very lovely, turns 39 today, May 4, and her fans are showering her with love and best wishes on social media. Trisha has shared the first look for her new film, The Road, to celebrate the occasion. The film, directed by Arun Vaseegaran and financed by AAA Cinema, has an intriguing first look.

The plot, according to reports, is based on true events. The poster has a slug that says, ‘Revenge in 462 kms.’ Mia George, MS Bhaaskar, Santosh Prathaap, ‘Dancing Rose’ Shabir, and Vivek Prasanaa star in the film, which also has CS’s music. Trisha will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, according to the makers, who have already started shooting.