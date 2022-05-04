Special court in Mumbai granted Rana couple bail in Hanuman Chalisa row.

In the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa case, a special court granted independent MP-MLA pair Navneet and Ravi Rana bail on Wednesday. While granting bail, the court imposed some conditions and warned the couple that committing a similar offence while on bail would result in their bail being canceled.

The couple has been asked to cooperate with the inquiry and interrogation by the session court. Police have also been directed to provide them with a 24-hour notice. The Ranas are prohibited from talking to the media about the case or tampering with evidence.

Following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence, ‘Matoshree,’ the couple was arrested on April 23.

The lawmaker couple had dropped their plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, but were later arrested by Mumbai Police and charged with sedition and spreading hate between groups under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).