Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Andaman Nicobar islands and kerala

On Friday, a cyclonic circulation will emerge over the south Andaman Sea, forming a Low-Pressure Area that will move northwestward as it develops. Until Saturday, strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms will affect the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In the first part of next week, the Low-Pressure Area in the West Central Bay of Bengal has the potential to develop into a cyclonic storm.

From Thursday to Friday, an east-west trough will generate rain/snow along the Himalayan area. Over the weekend, rain or snow will offer relief to the Western Himalayan area, but it will linger in Northeastern India beyond Saturday.

Intermittent rains are expected over Kerala and the surrounding area due to a trough located between Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu.

Maximum temperatures in the Gangetic plain will be colder than typical for the next five days, according to mercury levels. From Saturday, extreme heat is expected in western Rajasthan, with maximum temperatures reaching 45°C. For the next five days, overnight minimums in Northwestern India will be 2 to 8°C warmer than normal.