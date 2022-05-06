Brazil President Bolsonaro asks Leonardo Dicaprio to `keep his mouth shut`: Know the reason

Savopolo: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has asked Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio to ‘shut his mouth’. Brazil President this as the Hollywood actor urged Brazilians to vote for candidates who stood for protecting Amazon rainforests and environment. Jair Bolsonaro also accused that the Hollywood actor is spreading misinformation about wildfires in Amazon rainforest.

‘Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry. So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense’, said Jair Bolsonaro to his supporters.

Leonardo Dicaprio is an ardent critic of Bolsonaro. The actor had earlier criticized the Brazilian President over rampant deforestation in the Amazon rainforests. Earlier last week, Leonardo DiCaprio had urged Brazilian youths to register themselves as voters and also shared information about how to vote.

Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.

‘Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit http://olhaobarulhinho.com #tiraotitulohoje’, tweeted DiCaprio.

– Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant! ? https://t.co/kg3b6rmPCw — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022

‘Thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant!’, replied Bolzaro.