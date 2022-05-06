Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. ‘#Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice’, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted today. The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited.

Also read: ‘Finest example of whole-of-govt approach towards national security’: Defence Minister says about 1971 war

Earlier today, an active terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The terrorist has been identified as Ishfaq Shergojri, the police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.