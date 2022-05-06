‘Finest example of whole-of-govt approach towards national security’: Defence Minister says about 1971 war

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the 1971 Indo- Pak war is the finest example of the whole-of-government approach not only for the armed forces but also for the national security.

While speaking during his address at the PC Lal Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Singh said, ‘The 1971 war is the finest example of the whole-of-govt approach not only for the armed forces but also for the national security’. Further, he added that the ongoing process of integration of the Armed Forces is aimed at advancing not only our combined capability but also our efficiency.

Also read: Four terror suspects apprehended, explosives recovered in Haryana’s Karnal

‘It’s not always necessary to have more expensive weapon systems. It is the employment of weapon systems that gives us an edge in wars’, the Defence Minister added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended the PC Lal Memorial Lecture.