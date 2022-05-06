Four terror suspects apprehended, explosives recovered in Haryana’s Karnal

Karnal: Four terror suspects have been detained along with explosives, along with Rs 1.3 Lakh in Haryana’s Karnal, the police said on Thursday. According to the police, three suspects are from Punjab’s Ferozepur and one hails from Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder. FIR has been registered into the matter.

‘Desi pistol, 31 live ammunition, 3 iron-container with explosives, and nearly Rs 1.3 lakh have been recovered’, said Ram Poonia, SP, Karnal. ‘As soon as we got a credible input, we acted on it and alerted our team. The vehicle has ‘DL’ in its number, however, the owner of the vehicle is yet not known. The detention was made near the Bastara toll’, Poonia told reporters.

The SP further informed that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. ‘Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded’, he said. The police official further said that Harvinder Singh, a Pakistan-based man has taken part in terrorist activities and has sent two consignments already. Further investigation into the matter is underway.