IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The first trains will start its operation on June 21. The train will cover along the Ramayana Circuit- major locations related to Lord Shri Rama’s life.

The train is a part of the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ of IRCTC. The train will cover Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal, for the first time in its history.

The 18 days tour will start from Delhi`s Safdarjung Railway Station on June 21. The train has 10 third AC class coaches and can accommodate a total of around 600 tourists. The main features of the train includes infotainment system, CCTV camera, and security guard services. The tour package costs Rs 62,370/- per person. IRCTC offers a 10% discount for early 100 bookings as special promotions.