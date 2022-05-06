Mahzooz Draw: Second prize increased to 2 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: Organizers of Mahzooz draw has doubled the second prize. The second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams is increased to 2 million UAE dirhams from next draw. The next draw will take place on Saturday, May 7. The prize will be doubled exclusively for this weekend’s draw.

Last week’s draw saw a total of 1,790 winners. Though no one won the grand prize of Dh10 million, 36 lucky winners shared the second prize of Dh1 million. Three won Dh100,000 each in the raffle draw and another bagged a brand-new Nissan Patrol Platinum.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.