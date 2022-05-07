7 killed in a massive fire that broke out in a residential building

Indore: 7 people including 2 women charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in a two-storey building in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. Rescue team has rescued 9 people from the residential building.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused due to a short circuit in main electric supply system in the basement of the building. The fire then spread to two-wheelers and vehicles parked there, rapidly burning down the whole building.
Police has detained the owner of the building, Ansar Patel. A case has been registered against him for causing death by negligence. As per reports, no fire safety equipment was installed in the building which had one flat on each floor.
