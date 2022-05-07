‘Don’t do any stupid things to Taiwan’: Anonymous Hacker group warns!

Anonymous, a hacker group most known for its cyberattacks, has cautioned China not to do anything ‘dumb’ against The warning was displayed by a decentralized worldwide activist who hacked the Chengdu Chinese Communist Party (CCP) website. A photo of a person wearing a black hoodie and a Guy Fawkes mask can be seen in the image, along with the Anonymous emblem.

The Taiwan News stated that it depicts a meme with the motto ‘Taiwan Numbah Wan!’ amid an increasing danger of Chinese aggression in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In 2015, video game streamer ‘AngryPug’ used the famous statement to mock Chinese streamer ‘Em0’ during a battle in the computer game ‘H1Z1’.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned on Saturday that if China invades the island, the West will sanction it in the same way that it sanctions Russia for its conflict in Ukraine. ‘Of course, if we are threatened with force by China or invaded in the future, we hope that the world community would understand and defend Taiwan, as well as sanction such aggressive behaviour.’

‘As a result, Taiwan stands with the world community and implements these penalties,’ Wu added, referring to the sanctions. Beijing has asserted that Taiwan a Chinese province, a stance the democratically-elected administration in Taipei firmly contests.