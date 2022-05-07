ED records IAS Pooja Singhal’s statement in connection with seizure of Rs 19 crore from her aides.

After seizing nearly Rs 19 crore in cash from two of her close aides, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded IAS Pooja Singhjal’s statement on Saturday. According to sources, the ED is also examining documents seized from her aides that link her to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who allegedly granted himself a mining lease licence.

Hemant Soren was recently served with a notice by the Election Commission to clarify his stand on the mining licence controversy. Pooja Singhal, an IAS officer, is now the Jharkhand government’s mines and geology secretary.

On Friday, the ED seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore, with Rs 17 crore recovered from the offices of Pooja Singhal’s chartered accountant, Suman Kumar. A further Rs 1.8 crore was allegedly found at another location. During the searches, an ED officer claimed that incriminating documents were also taken from the IAS officer’s home.