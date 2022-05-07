Facebook to discontinue two main features on May 31; Read on…

Facebook has begun notifying users that two of its location-based tools, Nearby Friends, which allows users to track and share their position with Facebook friends, and Weather Alerts for updates and predictions, will be discontinued. ‘Nearby Friends and Weather Alerts will no longer be available after May 31, 2022,’ according to the Facebook message.

The social networking site also stated that users’ location history may be seen and downloaded until August 1, 2022, at which point it would be wiped from its servers. Facebook also stated that it will cease monitoring and collecting location information for these functionalities on May 31, 2022. This does not imply that the corporation will no longer gather location data. Facebook has stated that location history would continue to be gathered for other functions but has not specified which ones.

Another Meta platform, Instagram, has begun experimenting with pinned content on a user’s profile. It is being tested with a small number of users and allows people to pin Instagram posts to their accounts. The capability is comparable to Twitter’s pins, where you can put a tweet to stay at the top of your stream. It is also developing a simpler method of creating Reels for the site by allowing users to utilize an existing Reel as a template.