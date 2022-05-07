Fire breaks out at LIC building in Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office building in the Santacruz area of Mumbai on Saturday There is no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

Mumbai fire department officials updated that the fire was confined to the electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture etc. in the ‘Salary Saving Scheme’ section on the second floor of the ground plus upper two-floored LIC Office building. Firefighting operation is progressing.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.