From history to celebrations; All you need to know about ‘World Athletics Day 2022’

Every year, World Athletics Day is observed to raise awareness among young people and children about the value of athletics and fitness. The event is part of a program called ‘Athletics for a Better World,’ which was started by World Athletics, formerly known as International Amateur Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Date:

World Athletics Day is observed in the month of May. However, the date fluctuates with the years, and each year World Athletics decides on a certain date to honor the day of celebration across the world. According to the organisation, the day will be observed on May 7th. This year. The organization will also observe Kids’ Athletics Day on May 7th.

Athletics is a subset of competitive sports that includes running, leaping, swimming, throwing, and walking. Entering the realm of athletics helps children develop skills such as teamwork, leadership, self-confidence, and self-discipline. The major goal of commemorating the day is to make sports a part of everyday life and to keep everyone healthy and fit. World Athletics organizes a variety of sports events and tournaments for individuals of all ages all around the world.

History:

World Athletics Day was established in 1996 by Primo Nebiolo, then-president of the International Amateur Athletics Foundation. Nebiolo stated that engagement in sports can lead to the development of a healthy society. Since then, World Athletics has sponsored the day to promote sportsmanship and fitness. The concept for the first World Athletics Day was inspired by the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The Worldwide Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) was created on July 17, 1912, in Sweden, by 17 national athletic federations as the international regulatory organization for the sport of athletics. In 2019, the organization that oversees topics such as standardised technical equipment and the list of official world records changed its name to World Athletics.

Objectives:

To build a global connection between sports, youth, and environmental protection.

Athletics should be promoted as a fundamental component of sports in educational institutions.

To inform the general public about the value of sports in everyday life.

People should be educated about the importance of sports in their health and fitness.

Celebrations:

On this day, various sports activities are organized by schools and universities all across the world. Many camps and exhibits are conducted to emphasize the value of physical exercises for youngsters. Many tournaments, ranging from sprinting to shot-put, are held to encourage child participation in sports.