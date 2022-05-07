Government to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 am

Delhi: Delhi government has decided to allow bars in the city to serve liquor till 3 am. The Arvind Kejiriwal government has issued instructions to the Excise department. The government order will be released soon in accordance with the Excise Policy 2021-22.

At present, bars at restaurants are allowed to operate till 1 AM. As per the Excise policy, the timings of operation of bars may be brought at par with neighbouring cities. Currently, in the NCR towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana, bars are allowed to open till 3 AM and in Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, bars are open till 1 AM.

There are around 550 independent restaurants in Delhi that serve Indian and foreign liquor on being granted L-17 licence from the Excise department. The restaurants within hotels and motels, numbering around 150, are already allowed to serve liquor round the clock. Such restaurants are granted L-16 licence by the Excise department.