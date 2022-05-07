Major dies after falling from a cliff during a ‘counter-infiltration’ operation in Uri

Officials reported on Friday that an army major died after slipping and falling over a high cliff during a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, of Delhi, was commanding his squad in the Uri region on Thursday for a counter-infiltration operation based on accurate intelligence data.

While doing reconnaissance on a path via a high cliff, he slipped owing to poor weather and plummeted into a 60-meter-deep ravine. ‘He died as a result of his injuries while being taken to the nearest army hospital,’ an official added. Major Ahlawat was commissioned into the army in 2012. He was from Dwarka in New Delhi and is survived by his wife and parents. On Friday, the army paid respect to the late major.

The army’s Chinar Corps commander, Lt Gen D P Pandey, and all ranks paid tribute to the valiant officer in a sombre ceremony at the Badamibagh Cantonment, according to Srinagar-based defense spokeswoman Emron Musavi. ‘The lifeless remains of Late Maj Raghunath Ahlawat were transported to his native spot for last rites… In this hour of bereavement, the army stands in sympathy with the bereaved family and remains devoted to their dignity and well-being,’ Col Musavi stated.