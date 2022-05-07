Watch Pak PM Imran Khan compares himself to a ‘donkey’ and get brutally trolled(viral video)

It’s been a few weeks since Imran Khan was driven out of Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s office, and he appears to have become a source of derision for the whole South Asian region. A local journalist posted a video of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) supremo with the description ‘Gadha, gadha hi rehta hai (A donkey always remains a donkey)’.

Gadha gadha he rehta hai. pic.twitter.com/UguqVBr5h2 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) May 6, 2022

In a video posted of a podcast conversation, the cricketer-turned-politician can be heard stating, ‘I was part of the British culture and was also accepted there. However, I never considered it to be my home since I am a Pakistani first and foremost. I was never going to be an Englishman. If you draw lines on a donkey, it will not turn into a Zebra. A donkey will always be a donkey.’

Imran Khan’s assets will be scrutinized!

The video of Imran Khan has gone viral on the same day that the Shehbaz Sharif administration decided to investigate the legality and worth of the former prime minister’s assets and income. According to reports, the federal government would also inquire into the details of at least four of Imran Khan’s workers who work for the PTI: Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Noman Afzal, Muhammad Arshad, and Mohammad Rafique.

According to reports, the central bank of Pakistan is seeking records of large quantities of money entering the private accounts of four PTI workers led by Khan, and arrests would be made based on the proof. This might be used to charge the deposed leader with having assets beyond his means, having an undisclosed income, and having illegally received large quantities of money from unknown sources and accounts. The expelled party and former Prime Minister are presently being investigated on suspicions of receiving foreign funds from nations. Sharif took over as Prime Minister on April 10 after a no-confidence vote was approved with the support of 174 out of 342 members.