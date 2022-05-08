11 Egyptian troops killed in ‘terrorist attack’; Claims army

The Egyptian army reported that 11 troops were killed while responding to a ‘terrorist attack’ in the Sinai peninsula. According to the Army, this area is a hotspot of jihadist activities. It was the army’s worst loss of life in years in its long-running fight against terrorists loyal to the Islamic State group in and around Sinai.

According to the army, five troops were also injured in a battle on the canal’s eastern side. It went on to say that security forces were ‘continuing to follow the terrorists and encircle them in an isolated part of Sinai. These terrorist activities will not dissuade the commitment of the country and the army to continue eliminating terrorism,’ President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared on Facebook.

The United States has denounced ‘Terrorist attack on Egyptian military personnel in Sinai For decades, the United States has been and continues to be Egypt’s strongest partner in combating terrorism in the area’, Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department, issued a statement. For more than a decade, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has been gripped by an armed insurgency, which culminated with the removal of late Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.