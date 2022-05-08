Explosion at firecracker factory kills four including a minor

Lucknow: Four people, including a minor lost their lives in an explosion at a licensed fire cracker factory at Sorana village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The factory building was completely destroyed in the fire.

Two of the victims were identified as Karthik Saini aged 17 and his cousin Sagar. Two other victims were not yet identified. At time of explosion around 12 workers were in the factory. The real cause of the mishap is yet not ascertained.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences over the death of four people in the fire accident. The CM also directed the officers of the district administration to reach the spot and rescue the trapped people safely and provide proper treatment for the injured.