‘Serious’ fear of an Iran attack puts Israel’s embassy in Delhi on ‘high alert’

The Israel embassy in New Delhi has allegedly been on high alert in recent weeks due to ‘serious’ worries of a terror strike by Iran-backed culprits. This comes more than a year after a low-intensity IED detonation outside the Israeli Embassy in Lutyens’ Delhi in January 2021.

Soon after the bombing, police and state paramilitary troops blocked off the area near the Israeli embassy. The detonation occurred on January 29, 2021, which marked the end of 29 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

Seven months later, security services issued a worldwide terror alert in advance of the September Jewish festivals. Terrorists might carry out strikes similar to the one that occurred at the Israeli embassy in Delhi in January 2021, according to intelligence.