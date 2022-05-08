Siddaramaiah says, Basavaraj Bommai was appointed in exchange for money

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, claimed on Sunday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was not elected and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes only days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed he was approached by some people who offered him the office of state Chief Minister in exchange for 2,500 crore.

According to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mr Bommai is only following RSS instructions because he was appointed Chief Minister. ‘Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything. He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him,’ Siddaramaiah alleged.

The former Chief Minister said this government has failed to provide even a single house to the needy in four years and questioned whether such a government should be allowed to stay. ‘They (BJP government) should be ashamed…as Chief Minister for five years, I had constructed 15 lakh houses,’ he claimed.